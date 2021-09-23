Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.78

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.78 and traded as high as $17.43. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 23,817 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $389.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,410 shares of company stock valued at $187,373. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 199.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

