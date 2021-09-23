Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. 184,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $680.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

