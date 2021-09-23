Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.10.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

