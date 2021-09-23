LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0154

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.95 million and $1,440.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00062150 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars.

