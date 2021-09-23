Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Shares of LOB stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

