LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAO opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

