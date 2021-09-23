Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 91,200 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,644,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,072,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,517,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

