Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 766,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in TriState Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $19.18 on Thursday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $635.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

