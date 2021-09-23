Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

