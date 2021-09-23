Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.60% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

FBC stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

