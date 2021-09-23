Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 880,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,074,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,925,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

