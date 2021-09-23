Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,867,612 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,867,612 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.19% of JetBlue Airways worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 675,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $106,613. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

