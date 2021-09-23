Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 93,180 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,180 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

