Lotto (LOTTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,933.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Lotto has a total market cap of $36.41 million and approximately $2,933.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lotto has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.00364405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.