Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 746,850 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.77% of Canadian Solar worth $74,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.