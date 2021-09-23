Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,078 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $46,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after buying an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

