Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,283,545 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.27% of Gildan Activewear worth $92,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIL opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

