Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 223,316 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,316 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $51,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 92,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,706,000 after buying an additional 133,535 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,339,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

