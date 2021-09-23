Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 14,166 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $84,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,052 shares of company stock worth $3,769,815. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day moving average is $215.57.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

