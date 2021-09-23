Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 25,087 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,087 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $60,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Shares of LLY opened at $228.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

