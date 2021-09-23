Macquarie Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,614 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 508% compared to the typical volume of 430 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after buying an additional 933,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after buying an additional 702,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 584,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

