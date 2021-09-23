Maecenas (ART) Trading Up 40.4% Over Last Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $239,398.19 and $773.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

