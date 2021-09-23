Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 10,151 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 0.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $278,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $138,619,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $58,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $41,350,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day moving average of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

