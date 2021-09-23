Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,490,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $402,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,614,000 after acquiring an additional 574,936 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.42. 45,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,128. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.