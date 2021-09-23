Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,004. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

