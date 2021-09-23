Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.60 Billion Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,333,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,604,433 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 5.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 3.09% of Crown Castle International worth $2,601,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $24,566,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 773,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,833,000 after acquiring an additional 102,527 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

CCI stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.62. 35,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,178. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day moving average of $187.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

