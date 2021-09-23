Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Avangrid worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.33. 6,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.