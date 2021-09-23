Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,686 shares of company stock valued at $196,845,176 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

CRM traded up $17.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.96. 565,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,478. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.66, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

