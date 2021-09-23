Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 53.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $354.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,284. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.19.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

