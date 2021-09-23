Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $95.56

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$95.56 and traded as high as C$106.50. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$106.50, with a volume of 357 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEQ shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$19.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$18.09. The company had revenue of C$39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

