Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $343.21 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

