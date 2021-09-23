Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Markel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MKL traded up $10.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,228.60. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,803. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,239.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,206.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

