MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

Shares of MKTX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $423.94. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.01 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

