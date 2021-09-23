MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $8.18

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.47. MarketWise shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

