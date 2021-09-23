Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Avis Darzins Acquires 2,500 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Avis Darzins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($25,672.85).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 786.50 ($10.28) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 770.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 731.56. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 585.25 ($7.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

