Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.