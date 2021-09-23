Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $127.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $107.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

