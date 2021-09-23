Matthew Morris Sells 13,000 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 441.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,684,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

