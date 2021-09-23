Matthew Morris Sells 13,000 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
