Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $398,677.48 and approximately $1,664.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,278.56 or 1.00105197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00092110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.82 or 0.00792951 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.00402260 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.35 or 0.00271440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002244 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

