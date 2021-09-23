McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 309,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,837,000 after acquiring an additional 863,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,130,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

