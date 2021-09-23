McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.47. The stock had a trading volume of 781,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709,561. The firm has a market cap of $482.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

