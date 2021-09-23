McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.