McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,451. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

