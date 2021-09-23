McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.90 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.04. The company had a trading volume of 142,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $355.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

