McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 35,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,401,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,369,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

INTU stock traded up $14.06 on Thursday, hitting $576.86. 54,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,628. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.94 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.58 and a 200-day moving average of $470.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

