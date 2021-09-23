McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $165.44. 290,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45. The company has a market cap of $435.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

