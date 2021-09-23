McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 48 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,914 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

