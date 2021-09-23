Mdex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.95 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $946.69 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00072940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00114378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00165929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.55 or 0.99932866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.27 or 0.06978802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.00 or 0.00781318 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,956,035 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

