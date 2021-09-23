Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $1,080,819.56 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,080,819.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $990,043.20.

On Thursday, June 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter worth $55,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

