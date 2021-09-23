Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.76. Medicure shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Medicure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

